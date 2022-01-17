Blazers acquire Englot from Pats for Spencer

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 19-year-old forward Drew Englot from the Regina Pats in exchange for 17-year-old forward Tye Spencer.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday afternoon.

Englot, who hails from Candiac, Sask., has tallied 16 points (6G-10A) in 32 games this season with the Pats.

Spencer, from Saskatoon, Sask., has accrued 11 points (3G-8A) in 32 games with the Blazers.

Englot was originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, and has totalled 40 points (20G-20A) in 112 WHL games. He attended the Edmonton Oilers development camp this past fall.

Spencer was originally selected in the third round of the 2019 WHL Draft by Kamloops, and has career totals of five goals and 13 points in 50 WHL games.