Blades to battle Rebels in Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

The Saskatoon Blades and Red Deer Rebels are set to meet one another in the second round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The series was confirmed Monday after the First Round of competition in the Eastern Conference concluded with Saskatoon’s series win over the Regina Pats. The Blades finished the regular season with more points than did the Rebels, and therefore will hold home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven affair.

This series marks the third all-time post-season meeting between Saskatoon and Red Deer, with the Blades holding a 2-0 record in the previous series. The most recent encounter took place during the First Round of the 2010 WHL Playoffs, a series Saskatoon won in four games.

The Blades reached the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs after a Game 7 victory over the Regina Pats Monday in Saskatoon. Forwards Egor Sidorov and Trevor Wong led the way for the Blades versus Regina with 10 points apiece.

Red Deer advanced to the Second Round having defeated the Calgary Hitmen in five games in their opening series. The Rebels, who won each of the last three games of the series, were paced offensively by captain Jayden Grubbe, who finished the series with 10 points (1G-9A) including a five-assist effort in the deciding Game 5 April 7.

Saskatoon won three of the four regular season meetings, including both fixtures on their home ice. Both teams found success on the power-play in the season series, recording man-advantage efficiencies north of 29 per cent.

Forward Trevor Wong led the Blades in regular season scoring, and he led Saskatoon with eight points versus the Rebels, too. The trio of Wong, Egor Sidorov and Brandon Lisowsky combined for 20 points in the season series.

Fifty-goal man Kai Uchacz and fellow forward Frantisek Formanek finished atop the Red Deer leaderboard with four points apiece.

In goal, Saskatoon’s Ethan Chadwick appeared in three of the four contests in the season series, posting a 2-1-0-0 record.

Rebels netminder Kyle Kelsey earned a 1-1-1-0 record in his three appearances versus the Blades during the regular season.

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Saskatoon Blades and Red Deer Rebels is scheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. MT in Saskatoon (SaskTel Centre). The series will shift to Red Deer for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. MT (Peavey Mart Centrium).

2023 WHL PLAYOFFS PRESENTED BY NUTRIEN – SERIES J SCHEDULE

Game Date Away Home Time 1 April 14, 2023 Red Deer Saskatoon 7:00 p.m. MT 2 April 16, 2023 Red Deer Saskatoon 4:00 p.m. MT 3 April 18, 2023 Saskatoon Red Deer 7:00 p.m. MT 4 April 19, 2023 Saskatoon Red Deer 7:00 p.m. MT 5 April 21, 2023 Red Deer Saskatoon 7:00 p.m. MT * 6 April 23, 2023 Saskatoon Red Deer 2:00 p.m. MT * 7 April 25, 2023 Red Deer Saskatoon 7:00 p.m. MT *

* – if necessary