Blades team up with CMHA Saskatoon

Saskatoon, Sask.– The Saskatoon Blades have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Saskatoon Branch, for a mental health awareness game on February 12th at 7:00 p.m. (CT) when the Blades take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at SaskTel Centre.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services.

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with CMHA Saskatoon.

Videos featuring Blades players talking about the importance of mental health.

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Saskatoon.

Mental health signs for fans to write on and show in unison at a designated stoppage in play.

A CMHA fundraising component.

This mental health awareness game is part of the Saskatoon Blades’ ongoing partnership with CMHA Saskatoon and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“Today’s youth have busy and complex lives, with many influences and pressures. CMHA Saskatoon is pleased to partner with the Saskatoon Blades to highlight the importance of mental health and wellness for youth, to reduce the stigma about mental illness and to build resilience for all that life brings now and in the future,” said Faith Bodnar, Executive Director of CMHA Saskatoon.

“The Saskatoon Blades are tremendously pleased to once again partner with CMHA Saskatoon for the 4th Annual Talk Today program. Our club is strongly committed to the Saskatoon community and this initiative is an eminent opportunity for our club to assist in increasing public awareness and to promote mental health in our city,” said Tyler Wawryk, Director of Business Operations of the Saskatoon Blades.

Tickets for the game are still available, starting from $25 for adults & $5 for kids. For ticket information, contact Mat Lukash on 306.975.8844 ext. 27.