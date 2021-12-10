Blades sign Saskatoon product Zachary Moore to WHL Standard Player Agreement

SASKATOON, SK — The Saskatoon Blades are thrilled to announce the signing of 2006-born forward Zachary Moore to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

This comes one day after the Saskatoon-born product was selected by his hometown team in the second round (34th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

“It’s a really exciting day for us to sign our first player from this draft class,” said Blades GM & President Colin Priestner during a media availability at SaskTel Centre on Friday. “Zach was a guy we really targeted with our first pick, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him and his family here to sign his Standard Player Agreement.”

The right-winger for the Saskatoon Contacts U18 squad is off to a flying start to the 2021-22 campaign, notching 10 goals and seven assists for 17 points in 21 games. The multi-dimensional forward excels at both ends of the ice, and isn’t afraid to play aggressively, chalking up 16 penalty minutes this season.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in the WHL,” said Moore. “To get the opportunity to play with my hometown team is such an amazing feeling.”

“Having the local tie was something we felt was very important to us,” continued Priestner. “It’s exciting for us to have a player like Zach live so close and be a cornerstone for us moving forward.”

Leading the Contacts U18 squad in scoring as a rookie, Moore elaborated more on the type of player he is, and what he can bring to the blue & gold in the future.

“I think my 200-foot game is what sets me apart from other players,” he said. “My defence ability is very good, and I also bring great vision into the offensive zone. I feel I have the ability to make the players around me better, which can bring an impact to any line or certain situation that I’m being put into.”

Moore was the first of 10 selections by Saskatoon in this year’s draft. The hometown product will be eligible to compete for a full-time roster spot next fall at training camp.

The Saskatoon Blades would like to welcome Zach and the Moore Family into the organization, and look forward to continuing his development under the watchful eye of Brennan Sonne’s coaching staff.