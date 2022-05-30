Blades sign first-round selection Isaac Poll

Saskatoon, Sask. – The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the signing of first round draft pick, Isaac Poll, to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

“This is a great day for us. Any time you can sign a player and person like Isaac, you know your team will benefit from it,” explained Blades director of scouting, Dan Tencer. “He’s got tremendous ceiling as a player with his size, mobility, skill and compete and he’s very driven to improve every day. Having him signed is a really key piece for our back end for years to come and allows us to work closely with him on his development in the next 15 months before he’s eligible to play full time with us. We’re very excited to welcome Isaac and the Poll family into the organization officially today.”

The Blades selected the 2007-born defenceman 21st overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft on Thursday, May 19th.

The right-shot defenceman stands at 6-foot-one and weighs in at 160 pounds. Poll played this past season with the Prairie Storm U15 AA and showed his worth, notching 10 goals and 29 assists in 26 games. The White City, SK product also tallied up 31 penalties minutes in the 2021-22 season.

“I think I’m going to be a good lockdown defenceman that is going to be able to shutdown those big players but also be able to help out offensively with my offensive ability,” says Poll.

Isaac is committed to the Regina Pat Canadiens U18 AAA for the upcoming season and is expected to attend his first Western Hockey League camp with the Blades this coming Fall.