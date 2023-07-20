Blades sign 2023 CHL Import Draft pick Samuel Barcik

Saskatoon, Sas. – The Saskatoon Blades announced Thursday the signing of 6-foot-2 defenceman Samuel Barcik to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Hailing from Zvolen, Slovakia, Barcik was selected 56th-overall by the Blades during the 2023 CHL Import Draft earlier this month. Barcik was ranked 60th amongst European skaters last season by NHL Central Scouting.

“We’re very happy to have Samuel signed today,” said Blades general manager Colin Priestner, “He played the past season with professional players and more than held his own, and we expect him to provide a stabilizing physical presence on our back end over the next several years.”

The right-handed shot played most of his 2022-23 season professionally with HKM Zvolen in the Slovak Extraliga. Barcik displayed a steady defensive game for his hometown club, adding two assists in 38 games. In 18 games with HKM Zvolen U20, the 2005-born blueliner earned 14 points (3G-11A).

“We believe there is some untapped offensive potential with him, as well as he returns to playing against players his own age,” said Priestner, “Hopefully the transition to Canada will be swift as he speaks fluent English.”