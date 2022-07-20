MENU
July 20, 2022

Blades sign 2022 CHL Import Draft Pick Tomas Zizka

saskatoon blades
Saskatoon Blades
by
Saskatoon Blades
Steve Hiscock / Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades have signed defenceman Tomas Zizka to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The Blades selected Zizka in the first round of the 2022 CHL Import Draft earlier this month.

“Tomas is a very mobile puck-moving defenceman who we feel we will be a good long term Blade,” says president & general manager Colin Priestner. “He has exciting offensive upside on top of a very competitive nature.”

The 2005-born defenceman played out his 2021-22 season with the Lidingö Vikings J18. The 5-foot-10, 140 pound blueliner played 31 games, chalking up 14 points (1G-13A), along with 16 penalty minutes.

 

More News
WHL coaching quartet progresses to American Hockey League
2 days ago
ICE forward Geekie inks entry-level contract with Arizona Coyotes
2 days ago
Oilers sign Thunderbirds forward Schaefer to ELC
4 days ago
Pickering pens entry-level contract with Pittsburgh Penguins
4 days ago
ICE forward Savoie signs ELC with Sabres
5 days ago
Cougars forward Ziemmer added to roster for Hockey Canada's 2023 National Junior Team Summer Development Camp
5 days ago