Blades sign 2022 CHL Import Draft Pick Tomas Zizka

The Saskatoon Blades have signed defenceman Tomas Zizka to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

The Blades selected Zizka in the first round of the 2022 CHL Import Draft earlier this month.

“Tomas is a very mobile puck-moving defenceman who we feel we will be a good long term Blade,” says president & general manager Colin Priestner. “He has exciting offensive upside on top of a very competitive nature.”

The 2005-born defenceman played out his 2021-22 season with the Lidingö Vikings J18. The 5-foot-10, 140 pound blueliner played 31 games, chalking up 14 points (1G-13A), along with 16 penalty minutes.