Blades netminder Elliott named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades netminder Austin Elliott has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 5, 2023.

The product of Strathmore, Alta. posted a 2-0-0-0 record for Saskatoon this past week to go along with a 1.50 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

Elliott began his week by turning aside 26 shots Friday, March 3 as the Blades defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-1, earning First Star honours in the process.

The 18-year-old followed Friday’s performance with a 22-save effort Sunday, March 5 as Saskatoon defeated the Regina Pats 5-2.

Elliott boasts a 7-0-1-0 record in his past eight decisions dating back to January 28, 2023, while his 2.07 goals-against average this season ranks third among WHL netminders.

He was previously named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending September 25, 2022.

Elliott was originally selected by the Saskatoon Blades in the 12th round of the 2019 WHL Draft and holds a career 23-5-3-0 record, 2.24 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and two shutouts over 34 career WHL regular season contests.

Austin Elliott and the Saskatoon Blades are next in action Wednesday, March 8 when they play host to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. CT, SaskTel Centre).