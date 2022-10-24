Blades netminder Chadwick named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades goaltender Ethan Chadwick has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 23, 2022.

Chadwick recorded a 2-0-0-0 record for his hometown Blades this past week, along with a 1.50 goals-against average and .952 save percentage, helping Saskatoon win all three of its games on an Alberta road swing.

The 18-year-old earned First Star honours by turning aside 29 shots Wednesday, October 19, as the Blades upended the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2.

He then stopped 31 of 32 shots Sunday, October 23 as Saskatoon dispatched the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-1.

Through six appearances this season, Chadwick has registered a 5-1-0-0 record; his 1.84 goals-against average is ranked fourth among WHL goaltenders.

The 6-foot-0, 177-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by Saskatoon in the third round of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 19 career WHL regular season and playoff games with the Blades, Chadwick owns an 11-4-0-0 record, a 2.94 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

Chadwick becomes the second Blades goaltender to earn WHL Goaltender of the Week honours this season, after running mate Austin Elliott captured the inaugural award for the 2022-23 Regular Season.

Ethan Chadwick and the Saskatoon Blades are next in action Friday, October 28 when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place).

