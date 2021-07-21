Blades name Brennan Sonne new head coach

Saskatoon, Sask. — The Saskatoon Blades announced Wednesday Brennan Sonne has been hired as the 18th head coach in franchise history. Sonne joins the Blades after spending the last four years as the head coach for the Ducs d’Angers of the Ligue Magnus, the top professional league in France.

Sonne, a 34-year-old product of Maple Ridge, B.C., began his WHL career as a forward for the Everett Silvertips in 2005-06. Sonne appeared in 149 WHL games spanning across three seasons primarily with Everett, before graduating from junior hockey with the Edmonton Oil Kings in 2008.

“Today is a truly exciting day for our players, fans and our organization,” stated Blades president and general manager Priestner. “From the first conversation I had with Brennan I knew he was the perfect person to take the mantle from Mitch and lead our club to our goal of winning a league championship.”

In 2014, Sonne accepted a position with his former junior club in Everett as an assistant coach. In three seasons on the Silvertips bench, Sonne helped capture two division titles, boasting an impressive 123-62-29 combined record. Brennan then travelled overseas accepting the head coaching role in Angers, France in the summer of 2017.

“Firstly, he is just an absolutely outstanding human being, and that’s the first thing everyone who he’s coached, coached alongside or spent time with has said unwaveringly,” continued Priestner. “I wanted someone who has achieved success by paving their own unique path and thinking outside the box — someone who was dogged in his pursuit of being the absolute best coach he can be.”

“I am just extremely grateful, humbled, and honoured for this opportunity,” said Sonne. “It’s truly an honour to be a part of such a high-class organization.”

“His intelligence, attention to detail, work ethic, and empathy for his players and staff come across instantly when you meet him and I feel every bit as strongly about him as I did about Mitch (Love) three years ago,” added Priestner. “Even though they are very different personalities, they have come from a similar path of sustained winning and they both believe in team success and accountability for all players above everything else. I can’t wait for him to meet our players and get started.”