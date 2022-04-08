Blades goaltender Maier sets all-time WHL wins record

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League congratulates Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier, who this evening set a new WHL record with his 121st career Regular Season victory.

Maier turned aside all 20 shots sent his way as the Blades defeated the Prince Albert Raiders by a 2-0 margin at SaskTel Centre.

The product of Yorkton, Sask. surpasses the former League record of 120 wins, shared by former Kamloops Blazers netminder Corey Hirsch and Vancouver Giants alumnus Tyson Sexsmith.

Maier equaled the previous record with a 20-save shutout Tuesday, April 5 in Medicine Hat.

The 21-year-old is one of three WHL netminders to appear in 50 or more games during the 2021-22 Regular Season, and leads the League in games played (59), minutes played (3,370) and saves (1,593).

Maier’s first career WHL victory came on home ice on November 24, 2017 in a 6-5 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Maier was originally selected by Saskatoon in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft and has spent his entire five-year WHL career with the Blades. In 215 career regular season outings with Saskatoon, Maier holds a career record of 121-72-12-6 to go along with a 2.90 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Maier and the Saskatoon Blades have clinched a berth in the 2022 WHL Playoffs. They close out the Regular Season on Friday, April 15 when they host the Brandon Wheat Kings (7 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre).

