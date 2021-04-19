Blades goaltender Maier named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 18, 2021.

Maier, a 20-year-old product of Yorkton, Sask., was solid in two outings, going 1-0-0-1 with a 0.96 goals-against average, 0.969 save percentage and one shutout this past week in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

On Wednesday, April 14, Maier was perfect as he turned aside all 27 shots sent his way in a 3-0 triumph over the Swift Current Broncos.

The 6-foot, 173-pound puckstopper followed up with an admirable performance on Saturday, April 17, blocking 35 of 37 shots sent his way, plus two more in the shootout, as the Blades fell to the Broncos by a narrow 3-2 margin.

Maier has appeared in 13 games this season, going 10-1-1-1 with a 2.06 GAA, .923 SV% and two shutouts. Maier’s 2.06 GAA sits fourth in the WHL, while his 10 victories are tied for second. His two shutouts are tied for third in the WHL.

Over the course of 152 career WHL regular season games, Maier is 89-47-9-5 with a 2.91 GAA, .903 SV%, and nine shutouts. On Wednesday, March 31, he recorded his 86th career victory, surpassing Tim Cheveldae (85 wins; 1985-1988) as the Blades’ all-time franchise leader for wins.

Maier and the Blades take on the Regina Pats on Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. MT in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

