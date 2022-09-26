Blades goaltender Elliott named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades goaltender Austin Elliott has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending September 25, 2022.

The 18-year-old rookie posted a record of 1-0-0 with a 0.92 goals-against average and .960 save percentage this past weekend, as the Blades secured two wins over their rival Prince Albert Raiders to open the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season.

The product of Strathmore, Alta., made his first appearance of the campaign Saturday, September 24, notching 24 saves on 25 shots as the Blades edged the Raiders in overtime by a 2-1 margin. The 6-foot, 154-pound puckstopper was named first star for his efforts.

Through one week, Elliott leads the WHL in GAA and sits second in save percentage.

Elliott, originally a 12th round selection (261st overall) of the Blades in the 2019 WHL Draft, has appeared in three WHL contests, going 2-0-0 with a 3.62 GAA and .892 save percentage.

The Blades return to action Saturday, October 1 (7 p.m. MT) when they host the Swift Current Broncos at SaskTel Centre.

