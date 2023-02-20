Blades forward Sidorov named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades forward Egor Sidorov has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 19, 2023.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect collected seven points (3G-4A) this past week, helping the Blades collect eight of a possible 10 points in the standings during a five-game, B.C. Division road trip.

The product of Vitebsk, Belarus began his week Tuesday, February 14 with a three-point effort, scoring once and adding a pair of assists as Saskatoon upended the Prince George Cougars 5-2.

He was named the game’s First Star.

Sidorov, ranked 86th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting, added four more points on the strength of two goals and two assists Friday, February 17 in a 6-4 victory over the Victoria Royals.

He earned Third Star honours for his efforts Friday.

The 18-year-old forward begins the week ranked second among European-born players in the WHL with 33 goals and 62 points; his 33 tallies and 14 power-play goals both sit first among Blades skaters.

Sidorov was originally selected by the Saskatoon Blades with the 20th-overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 101 career WHL regular season contests, he has totalled 97 points (56G-41A).

Egor Sidorov and the Saskatoon Blades are next in action Friday, February 24 when they return home to host the Prince Albert Raiders (7:00 p.m. CT, SaskTel Centre).