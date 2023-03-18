Blades forward Chiasson signs entry-level contract with Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Saskatoon Blades forward Jake Chiasson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The NHL Club announced the signing Saturday morning.

Chiasson, from Abbotsford, B.C., has collected 20 goals and 54 points over the course of the 2022-23 WHL season, amassing 26 points (10G-16A) in 29 games since being dealt to the Blades by the Brandon Wheat Kings in January.

He was a fourth-round selection by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Chiasson’s entry-level deal takes effect at the beginning of the 2023-24 NHL season.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound winger was originally selected 15th-overall by the Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2018 WHL Draft and has accrued 107 points (40G-67A) in 170 WHL regular season contests with Brandon and Saskatoon.

The #Oilers have signed Jake Chiasson to a three-year entry level contract starting with the 2023-24 season. The forward was the club's fourth-round selection, 116th overall, at the 2021 #NHLDraft. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 18, 2023