Blades defenceman Molendyk signs entry-level contract with Nashville Predators

Saskatoon Blades defenceman Tanner Molendyk has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators.

Barry Trotz, general manager of the NHL Club, announced the signing Thursday morning. Molendyk was a first-round selection (24th overall) by Nashville in the 2023 NHL Draft held last week.

Molendyk was the first WHL defenceman selected in the 2023 NHL Draft and becomes the first of the 33 WHL players selected to sign an entry-level contract.

The product of McBride, B.C. collected 37 points (9G-28A) for the Blades during the 2022-23 WHL season, helping Saskatoon reach the Eastern Conference Championship for the first time in 29 years as part of a memorable post-season run.

Internationally, Molendyk helped Canada capture the gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alta., finishing the tournament with four points on the strength of one goal and three assists.

Originally selected by the Blades with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, the 18-year-old Molendyk has totalled 57 points (12G-45A) in 139 WHL regular season contests.