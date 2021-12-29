Blades deal with Hurricanes Wednesday

The Saskatoon Blades and Lethbridge Hurricanes hooked up on a trade Wednesday morning, with 19-year-old forward Noah Boyko headed to Saskatoon in exchange for 17-year-old forward Hayden Smith and a third-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the deal Wednesday.

Boyko joins the Blades having made 159 regular season and playoff appearances with the Hurricanes. The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. has tallied a career-best 11 goals in 27 outings with Lethbridge this season.

The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward was originally selected 16th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2017 WHL Draft.

Smith, who hails from Chetwynd, B.C., was originally a second-round selection by Saskatoon in the 2019 WHL Draft, and appeared in 38 games with the Blades over the past two WHL campaigns.

