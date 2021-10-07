Blades deal forward Patrician to Royals

The Saskatoon Blades have dealt 20-year-old forward Evan Patrician to the Victoria Royals for a conditional eighth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The deal was announced by the two Clubs Thursday.

“Evan is a veteran two-way centre who is excellent in the face-off circle. He is a hard working, high character person. He can contribute in all areas of the game, both offensively and defensively, and his off-ice approach is tremendous,” said Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price. “We’re looking forward to getting to know him as a person and to get to getting on the ice with him.”

“Patty handled a very difficult overage situation here with nothing but class — the same way he conducted himself as a member of our organization over the last two years,” stated Blades president and general manager Colin Priestner. “I can’t think of a greater role model and mentor than Evan who will surely help guide a talented young group of players in Victoria.”

Patrician, born and raised in Calgary, Alta., was originally selected by the Vancouver Giants in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Draft. He was part of the Giants team that won the Western Conference Championship in 2019.

In 137 career regular season appearances with Vancouver and Saskatoon, Patrician has recorded 29 points (9G-20A).

🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨 We have acquired forward Evan Patrician from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a conditional 8th round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospect Draft. Full details: https://t.co/qyj9drAsxp pic.twitter.com/VSvHVoL9BH — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) October 7, 2021