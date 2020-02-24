Blades’ De La Gorgendiere named WHL On the Run Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Saskatoon Blades defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week for the week ending February 23, 2020.

De La Gorgendiere recorded six points (1G-5A) and a plus-six rating in two games as the Blades recorded a pair of victories over the weekend. The pair of wins have elevated the Blades’ record to 30-22-2-3 through 57 games, putting them on the cusp of clinching a spot in the 2020 WHL Playoffs.

In Friday’s 6-3 road win against the Regina Pats, De La Gorgendiere recorded a goal and an assist. The defenceman assisted on their fifth goal and then scored their sixth goal to help preserve the victory.

De La Gorgendiere celebrated his 18th birthday Saturday with the first four-point game of his WHL career, posting four assists in an 8-1 victory against the Swift Current Broncos. The 6-foot-0, 184-pound product of Langley, B.C. assisted on the game-winning goal midway through the first period before adding helpers on their third, sixth, and eighth goals. He was named the first star of the game and the third star of the night in the WHL for his performance.

Through 57 games this season, De La Gorgendiere has recorded 26 points (4G-22A), including one power-play goal. For his WHL career, De La Gorgendiere has recorded 31 points (4G-27A), including one power-play goal, in 105 WHL regular season games. He’s also appeared in 10 WHL playoff games, posting one assist. The Blades chose De La Gorgendiere fifth overall at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

Up next for the Blades is a home date at the SaskTel Centre on Friday, February 28 (7 p.m. CT) against the Prince Albert Raiders.

WHL On the Run Player of the Week

February 17 – February 23: Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Saskatoon Blades

February 10 – February 16: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

February 3 – February 9: Johnny Ludvig, Portland Winterhawks

January 27 – February 2: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

January 20 – January 26: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

January 13 – January 19: Zane Franklin, Kamloops Blazers

January 6 – January 12: Seth Jarvis, Portland Winterhawks

December 30 – January 5: Connor McClennon, Winnipeg ICE

December 23 – December 29: Orrin Centazzo, Kamloops Blazers

December 9 – December 15: Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

December 2 – December 8: Jake Christiansen, Everett Silvertips

November 25 – December 1: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 18 – November 24: Logan Barlage, Lethbridge Hurricanes

November 11 – November 17: Cole Reinhardt, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4 – November 10: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 28 – November 3: Oliver Okuliar, Lethbridge Hurricanes

October 21 – October 27: Jake Gricius, Portland Winterhawks

October 14 – October 20: Orca Wiesblatt, Calgary Hitmen

October 7 – October 13: James Hamblin, Medicine Hat Tigers

September 30 – October 6: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

September 23 – September 29: Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 20 – September 22: Bryce Kindopp, Everett Silvertips

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.