Blades bolster blueline with addition of Gustafson from Rebels

The Saskatoon Blades have added a veteran presence on their blueline, acquiring 2002-born defenceman Blake Gustafson from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Gustafson, a product of Ardrossan, Alta., has appeared in two games with the Rebels this season, registering four shots on goal. Originally a 10th-round pick (207th overall) in the 2017 WHL Draft, Gustafson has appeared in 124 career regular season outings, securing 22 points (3G-19A) and 39 penalty minutes.

Following the trade, the Rebels have three 20-year-old players on the roster, including forward Jace Isley, defenceman Tanner Brown, and defenceman Christoffer Sedoff, who was recently released from a professional tryout with the Calgary Flames. Veteran forward Ben King, also a 2002-born forward, remains in camp with the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.

For the Blades, the addition of the 6-foot-3, 203-pound Gustafson gives Saskatoon three 20-year-old players, including Minnesota Wild prospect Josh Pillar, who recently returned from his NHL camp, and captain Aidan De La Gorgendiere.

The Blades return to action on Saturday, October 1 at 7 p.m. MT when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to SaskTel Centre.