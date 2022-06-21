Blades associate coach Marsh accepts new role in Europe

The Saskatoon Blades announced Monday associate coach Ryan Marsh has accepted a new role as an assistant coach with the Schwenninger Wild Wings of the DEL, the top professional league in Germany.

“We’re thrilled for Ryan to get this opportunity to step in into the professional ranks,” stated general manager Colin Priestner. “Whether it’s players or staff, our goal is to give everyone a chance to move on to the pros and Ryan will be our third coach in recent years to graduate to the professional level and that’s a great thing for our program. We sincerely thank him for all his efforts in his four years in Saskatoon and wish him nothing but success in Germany”

Marsh joined the Blades prior to the 2018-19 season and has been a part of a winning record in each of his four seasons with Saskatoon.

As a player, the product of Quesnel, B.C. manned the blueline for the Tri-City Americans for three seasons (1992-95).

Before arriving in Saskatoon, Marsh was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oil Kings from 2014-18.