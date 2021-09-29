Blades announce leadership group for 2021-22 season

SASKATOON, Sask. — The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the four members of the team’s leadership group for the 2021-22 WHL season.

Defenceman and career-Blade Aidan De La Gorgendiere will have the “C” stitched to his chest as team captain, taking over from graduate Chase Wouters. The product of Langley, B.C. will be joined by WHL veterans Rhett Rhinehart and Evan Patrician, along with forward Kyle Crnkovic on the leadership group as alternate captains.

Aidan De La Gorgendiere has been named the team's 60th captain in franchise history. 📃 | https://t.co/ox8PF2TXUi pic.twitter.com/4zYtm40oen — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) September 29, 2021

Defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere becomes the 60th captain in the Blades 57-year history. This comes one year after the Langley, BC product served as an alternate captain to Chase Wouters in the 2021 Hub Season, where he notched 12 points (2G-10A) in 18 games.

Selected in the 1st round, 5th overall in the 2017 WHL Draft, De La Gorgendiere has represented the Blades organization with dedicated leadership and an unwavering work ethic. In three full WHL seasons, the dependable blueliner has notched six goals 39 assists for 45 career points over 129 games, all with Saskatoon.

As a 2002-born player, De La Gorgendiere has two seasons of WHL eligibility remaining.

A product of Lloydminster, Alta., Rhett Rhinehart enters his final year in the WHL as a new member of the leadership group. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound defenceman will be a key piece to this year’s blueline, and is fresh off a two-week stay with the Colorado Avalanche after receiving a free-agent invite to training camp.

Rhinehart led all Blades defenders in scoring last season, piling up 16 points (5G-11A) in 21 games. He also led the team with a +14 rating.

Rhinehart has spent time with three different teams over his five-year WHL career. Drafted by the Prince Albert Raiders in the 1st round (13th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Rhinehart was sent to the Prince George Cougars in January of 2018, joining the Blades via trade two years later.

The Club’s reigning scoring leader, Kyle Crnkovic, tallied a team-leading 32 points (10G-22A) in 24 games last season, placing him in a fourth-place tie in the East Division scoring race. During the 2019-20 campaign, the 5-foot-7, 166-pound Chestermere, Atla. product led the team with 43 assists and added 21 goals for 64 points in 63 games.

Entering his final year of WHL eligibility, Patrician is also a new addition to the Blades leadership group. The veteran centre has consistently improved on his stat-line every season over his five-year career. Last season, the Calgary, Alta. product racked up eight points (4G-4A) and added 17 penalty minutes in 21 games.

Drafted by the Vancouver Giants in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Draft, Patrician joined the Blades via trade in January of 2020. In 137 career games, Patrician has tallied nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points.