Blades advance to Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

The Saskatoon Blades are through to the Second Round of the 2023 WHL Playoffs.

The Blades secured their spot in the next stage of the post-season, as well as a Second Round matchup against the Red Deer Rebels, with a 4-1 victory over the Regina Pats in Game 7 of their First Round best-of-seven series Monday in Saskatoon.

Edmonton Oilers prospect Jake Chiasson scored the eventual game-winning goal 7:56 into the third period, while netminder Austin Elliott made 25 saves to secure the victory.

With Monday’s victory, Saskatoon became the first WHL Club since the 2019 Calgary Hitmen to win a best-of-seven series after losing the first two games.

WHL Clubs are re-seeded prior to the start of each playoff round, meaning the Blades have home-ice advantage in their upcoming series with the Rebels, having collected nine more points than Red Deer during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season.

The Second Round set begins Friday in Saskatoon.