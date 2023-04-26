Blades advance to 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien

The Saskatoon Blades have won their second series by virtue of an all-or-nothing Game 7 in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. The win also marked the third time in WHL history where a club has successfully completed a reverse sweep in the post-season.

This was made possible following their 5-2 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday night. After losing their first three games in the Second Round, the Blades responded with four-straight wins of their own.

In the 2023 WHL Playoffs, the Blades now sit a perfect 5-0 when playing in elimination games.

Much like their First and Second Round series, Game 7 also went down to the wire for the Blades.

Tied at two apiece heading into the third period, Spencer Shugrue and Dallas Stars prospect Conner Roulette hoisted the Blades past the Rebels with tallies 0:40 apart.

Shugrue, who has three post-season goals to his name, was dubbed ‘Mr. Game 7’ following the Tuesday contest. As it turns out, all three of Shugrue’s tallies came in a Game 7. One against Regina, and two against Red Deer.

But, it was Trevor Wong who led by example through much of the Blades’ best-of-seven series. The Vancouver native entered Game 7 riding a five-game point streak where he amassed nine points (2G-7A). Wong also leads his club in points with a grand total of five goals and 14 assists. His 19-point total leaves him fifth in scoring during the 2023 WHL Playoffs.

Along with Wong, Egor Sidorov has continued to show his knack for scoring goals. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect leads his club with nine goals; a total that has him tied for second across the WHL.

Saskatoon won’t have to wait long to continue their push for the WHL Championship. They will head eastward to square off against the Winnipeg ICE in the 2023 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien starting Friday, April 28.