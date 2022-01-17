Blades acquire Wild prospect Pillar from Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers have traded Minnesota Wild prospect Josh Pillar to the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a conditional 2022 third-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday afternoon.

Pillar, who is from Warman, Sask., is currently at home recovering from a private medical situation. The Kamloops Blazers, in conjunction with the Saskatoon Blades and Pillar’s family, agree that the best place for his recovery is in his hometown.

“Firstly, we would like to thank Kamloops on working together to make this happen for the Pillar family,” stated Blades general manager & president Colin Priestner. “Josh is one of the best players in the WHL and while it’s certainly very exciting for us to add him, our primary focus at this time is getting Josh healthy and back on the ice at some point this season.”

“This is a dream come true for me to play for the team I grew up cheering for,” said Pillar. “I’m so thankful for the Blazers and the Blades for making this possible for me, and I’m excited to throw on my hometown colours and return to the ice soon. Our family thanks everyone for respecting our wishes for privacy at this time and I look forward to meeting my new teammates and staff in the near future.”

“We’d like to thank Josh for his time and contributions to the Kamloops Blazers organization and wish him all the best at home in Saskatoon,” commented Kamloops Blazers general manager and head coach Shaun Clouston.

Pillar was originally selected by Kamloops with the 14th overall selection of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 184 games with the Blazers, he has compiled 126 points (43G-83A).

He was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

