Blades acquire forward Watterodt in deal with Blazers

The Saskatoon Blades have struck a trade with the Kamloops Blazers, acquiring 17-year-old forward Vaughn Watterodt and an eighth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Watterodt, a product of Rosetown, Sask., is expected to join the team ahead of this weekend’s two-game series in Winnipeg.

“Vaughn is a young player who will add intensity and skill to our lineup,” said Blades general manager & president Colin Priestner. “He’s a strong forechecker and isn’t afraid to go into the hard areas of the ice and battle for pucks.”

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound centreman has dressed in six games with Kamloops this season, collecting one assist.

Watterodt was originally selected by the Blazers in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. He has appeared in 18 WHL regular season games, all with Kamloops, compiling two assists.

