Blackhawks prospect Luypen named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans forward Jalen Luypen has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 26, 2023.

The Chicago Blackhawks prospect closed out his regular season with a six-point effort (3G-3A) Friday, March 24, scoring his first career WHL hat-trick as the Americans defeated the Spokane Chiefs 7-4 on home ice.

He was named the game’s First Star.

Luypen, who hails from Kelowna, B.C., finished the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with 39 points (18G-21A) despite being limited to only 38 games.

He was acquired by Tri-City in August of 2022.

Originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the ninth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, Luypen has amassed 163 points (79G-84A) in 238 career WHL contests with the Oil Kings and Americans.

He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Club in August of 2022.

Jalen Luypen and the Tri-City Americans begin the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on the road versus the Prince George Cougars. Game One of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Friday, March 31 (7:00 p.m. PT, CN Centre).

