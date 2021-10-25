Blackhawks prospect Luypen named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jalen Luypen has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 24, 2021.

Luypen, a prospect of the Chicago Blackhawks, recorded seven points (2G-5A) in two games this past week as the Oil Kings posted home-ice victories against the Brandon Wheat Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers.

On Friday, October 22, the 19-year-old put up four points (2G-2A) against the Wheat Kings, scoring twice in the opening 5:18 of the first period including a short-handed marker at 3:38 of the opening frame. The product of Kelowna, B.C. assisted on two further Edmonton goals, and was named the game’s first star.

The next evening, Luypen added three assists, including on the game-winning goal by Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther as the Oil Kings slipped past the Tigers 5-4.

The 5-foot-10, 157-pound forward also won 15 of his 18 face-off attempts in the win over Medicine Hat.

Luypen was selected by the Blackhawks in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

He was originally selected by the Oil Kings in the ninth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 142 career WHL regular season appearances, all with Edmonton, Luypen has amassed 68 points (35G-33A). He currently sits tied for the Oil Kings scoring lead with eight points (3G-5A) during the 2021-22 WHL campaign.

Luypen and the Oil Kings next hit the ice Friday, October 29 when they play host to the Winnipeg ICE (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

