Blackhawks prospect Dach named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kelowna Rockets forward Colton Dach has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 10, 2022.

The Chicago Blackhawks prospect led all WHL skaters with 10 points (3G-7A) in four outings with the Rockets this past week including a career-best five-point effort Saturday, April 9.

The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. started his week by tallying an assist Tuesday, April 5 as the Rockets bested the Prince George Cougars 1-0 in overtime.

The following evening, Dach opened the scoring on a Kelowna power-play and added two helpers in a 4-1 victory over the Cougars.

The 19-year-old was pivotal in Kelowna’s victory over the Vancouver Giants Saturday, April 9, setting up four goals and collecting five points in an 8-4 triumph at Prospera Place.

He then added a goal Sunday, April 10 as the Rockets dropped a 3-2 decision to Vancouver.

Dach enters the final week of the 2021-22 Regular Season leading Kelowna in assists (46) and points (74). He also holds a share of the Club lead in power-play markers with nine.

He was originally selected by the Saskatoon Blades with the sixth-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft and was acquired by Kelowna via trade in September of 2021. In 141 career WHL regular season appearances with the Blades and Rockets, Dach has amassed 123 points (50G-73A).

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in October of 2021.

Dach and the Kelowna Rockets will close out the 2021-22 Regular Season with a pair of contests this week, beginning Friday, April 15 when they visit the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).

