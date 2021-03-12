MENU
WATCH LIVE ON ALL BROWSERS, iOS & ANDROID
March 12, 2021

Beyond exceptional status: A look inside Bedard’s road to Regina

regina pats
Regina Pats
by
Regina Pats
Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats

BEYOND EXCEPTIONAL STATUS

More News
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: Prince Albert Raiders
2 hours ago
Bedard's long-awaited debut a matter of numbers, history
2 hours ago
2:55
RE/MAX WHL Top 10 – March 12, 2021
4 hours ago
2:32
Drop the Puck // #SubwayWHLHub
4 hours ago
6:53
2020-21 WHL East Division Preview
4 hours ago
Royals name Tarun Fizer eighth captain in Club history
16 hours ago