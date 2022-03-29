Ben King honoured as Red Deer’s Male Athlete of the Year

During a special pre-game ceremony held Saturday at the Peavey Mart Centrium, Red Deer Rebels forward Ben King was honoured as Red Deer’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2021.

During a shortened 2021 Season, King put up 28 points in 21 games for the Rebels.

In the first half of the current season, he was on fire again as he posted 38 points in 34 games to finish off 2021, including 21 goals.

He has continued this momentum into 2022 where he is the league leader in goals scored, power play goals, and game winning goals.

Also honoured prior to Saturday’s game between the Rebels and Swift Current Broncos was Olympic medal winning swimmer Rebecca Smith, as Red Deer’s Female Athlete of the Year.

The Red Deer Advocate annually presents the Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards to the amateur athletes that hail from Red Deer, or who represent Red Deer-based teams.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, awarded annually by the City of Red Deer’s Recreation Parks & Culture Department, was given to long-time cross-country skiing contributors Tom and Lisa Marr-Laing.