Belarusian forward Sidorov signs with Saskatoon

Saskatoon, Sask. — The Saskatoon Blades have signed European forward Yegor Sidorov to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Sidorov was selected in the first round, 20th overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, and is expected to join the Blades for training camp ahead of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season.

Born and raised in Vitebsk, Belarus, Sidorov spent last year playing and training under his home country’s national U17 and U18 development programs. The majority of his workload came as an underage forward in the U18 ranks, dressing in 24 games and racking up 14 points (7G-7A).

In April, the 5-foot-10, 154-pound playmaker left a noticeable impression in the IIHF U18 World Hockey Championship in Texas. Sidorov wore his nation’s colours as an underage forward, and led Team Belarus with five assists in five games, finishing second in team scoring.

“Yegor had an outstanding tournament in Dallas this year as an underaged player at the World U18’s showing an elite level of vision and playmaking,” stated Blades general manager Colin Priestner. “We feel he has a lot of upside and the potential to be an early selection in the upcoming NHL Draft. We’re thrilled to have him commit to us this season to help him achieve his hockey dreams.”