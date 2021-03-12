Bedard’s long-awaited debut a matter of numbers, history

Hockey has always been a game of numbers, no matter how you slice it. That fact remains true as the Western Hockey League braces for the impact of an all-new No. 1 and a fresh new chapter in history on Friday night.

When the puck drops between the Regina Pats and the Prince Albert Raiders, 15-year-old phenom Connor Bedard will officially become the first exceptional status player in WHL history.

It has been a long time coming for the native of North Vancouver. In fact, it’s been 352 days since he was officially granted exceptional player status by BC Hockey and Hockey Canada way back on March 25, 2020 – the seventh player in Canadian history to receive that recognition. Hockey has always been a game of numbers.

Since that day, so much has happened, and yet at the same time, nothing has happened.

With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the world and making its own mark in the history books, Bedard’s much-anticipated WHL debut has been paused, just as much of life has been on hold, or at least temporarily packed into a box, for so many of us. When the puck finally drops and Bedard takes his first shift, it will have been 325 days since he officially signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Pats. Hockey has always been a game of numbers.

Nothing short of total dominance is what has thrust Bedard forward to this moment, the next step in his promising pursuit of hockey glory. As a 13-year-old, he produced nearly three points per game, picking apart the CSSHL U15 league, tallying 88 points (64G-24A) in 30 games with West Van Academy’s Bantam Prep squad. As a 14-year-old, he continued to tear up the CSSHL, collecting 84 points (43G-41A) in 36 games.

At each of these steps along the way, Bedard has sported the No. 98 on the back of his sweater – a signature of sorts. When he steps on the Brandt Centre ice Friday night, he will once again wear that same number – No. 98 – a number that has yet to be worn by any player in NHL history.

Hockey really is a game of numbers, isn’t it?

While we already know a few other key numbers – like the number of games in the season (24), like the start time for puck drop (7 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. CT), like the number of fans who will witness that first WHL shift for Bedard (0) – there are plenty of other numbers that we all eagerly await.

How long will it take him to register his first shot? His first point? His first goal?

How many points can he possibly register in a 24-game season? How many goals?

For a franchise as historic as the Regina Pats – with more than 100 years’ worth of legends – how long will it take Bedard to establish himself as a part of that incredible group? One season? Two seasons? More? Less?

We know Bedard is a star in the making. What we don’t know is just how bright that star will shine, or how quickly that star will move across the night sky before moving on to illuminate the next scene, having become too bright to be contained.

And so we wait, and when the puck drops on Friday night, we will start watching the numbers again, because all of the above is tied so closely to those numbers and those numbers tied to history.

Hockey really is a game of numbers, no matter how you slice it, eh?

And despite all of this, there’s no number that could possibly begin to represent the joy, elation, relief, excitement, nerves of the long-awaited return of WHL hockey in Regina, and the much-anticipated debut of Connor Bedard. So as much as hockey is a game of numbers, let’s just sit back, relax, and take it all in on Friday night, because we are about to witness history.

We can worry about the numbers later.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats make their 2020-21 WHL Regular Season debut Friday, March 12 at 7 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. CT when they host the Prince Albert Raiders in the Subway Hub Centre.