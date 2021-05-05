Bedard’s hat trick propels Canada past Sweden to 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship gold medal game

Connor Bedard recorded a hat trick as Canada scored an 8-1 win over Sweden on Wednesday evening to advance to the gold medal game of the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Frisco, Texas.

Bedard, a 15-year-old phenom who debuted with the Regina Pats during the 2021-22 WHL season, now leads Canada in scoring with 12 points (6G-6A) in six games.

After the first period elapsed without a goal being scored, the product of North Vancouver opened the scoring on Wednesday night, giving Canada a 1-0 lead 3:50 into the second period of play. Sweden’s Isak Rosen and Canada’s Chase Stillman exchanged second period goals, leaving the two international rivals staring down a 2-1 game after 40 minutes of play.

Bedard gave Canada a 3-1 lead only 45 seconds into the third period with Brennan Othmann padding the cushion to 4-1 less than three minutes later. That opened the floodgates for Canada, who received scoring from Francesco Pinelli and captain Shane Wright.

With the game sitting at 6-1, Bedard pounced on a rebound, depositing his third goal of the game to Canada a 7-1 lead with 4:30 to go in regulation. Seattle Thunderbirds forward Conner Roulette rounded out the scoring, making it an 8-1 game with 3:04 to play.

Canada outshot Sweden by a 56-17 margin.

Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Nolan Allan recorded an assist on Bedard’s hat trick goal.

With the win, Canada advances to the gold medal game of the IIHF U18 World Championship for the first time since winning gold in 2013. They will face the winner between Russia and Finland, who will compete in the other semifinal tonight.

The gold medal game will be contested Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m. MT.