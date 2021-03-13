Bedard’s big debut above & beyond that of any exceptional player prior

When Connor Bedard hit WHL ice in Regina for the first time last night, people didn’t really know what to expect. Sure, the expectation was that the kid could play, but he was stepping on to the ice with bigger, faster players than he had ever played against on North American ice.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Bedard had put the entire Canadian Hockey League, and frankly, the entire hockey world, on notice.

The product of North Vancouver got his feet under him quickly, buzzing on his first shift and generating at least one high-quality scoring chance in the offensive zone, only to be thwarted by former Pats netminder Max Paddock.

Just over five minutes into the second period of play, he hit pay dirt. Lugging the puck up ice on the man advantage, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound pivot executed a truly exceptional individual effort. Hitting the opposition blueline with speed, Bedard went outside-in on a helpless forward with absolute ease before cutting to the top of the right circle and wiring a wrist shot glove side for his first career WHL goal.

Even those watching at home could feel the electricity that pulsated out of the Brandt Centre. Connor Bedard had officially arrived.

For all the doubters still in existence, a mere 48 seconds later, the former West Van Academy star forced a turnover off a faceoff in the left circle, danced towards the slot and sent another quick wrister to the back of the net for his second goal of the night.

Simply put, 15-year-old Connor Bedard didn’t look out of place on the ice with a bunch of 16- to 20-year-old opponents. In fact, you could argue he was ahead of a lot of them, more often than not, and that is no disrespect to those players – it’s a testament to just how good Bedard really is.

While Bedard is the first player in WHL history to have been granted exceptional status, he is isn’t the first in Canada. He is seventh on a list of previous exceptional players, including five forwards. That list includes the likes of Connor McDavid, John Tavares, and Aaron Ekblad, who have all gone on to star in the NHL. The most recent exceptional player prior to Bedard is forward Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs, who debuted in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20 and registered an impressive 66 points (39G-27A) in 58 regular season games.

Bedard’s debut in the WHL ranks above and beyond that of the debuts of the exceptional players to come before him.

Let’s just stop and think about that for a moment, let it sink in a little bit.

Bedard’s debut ranks above and beyond that of Connor McDavid, John Tavares, and Aaron Ekblad.

Connor Bedard isn’t done just yet. 48 seconds between strikes ⚡ Do you guys think he is good at hockey? @WHLPats pic.twitter.com/uqKi1Z5umW — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 13, 2021

Connor McDavid’s debut with the Erie Otters on September 20, 2012, didn’t see him hit the scoresheet. But he did chalk up a two-point (1G-1A) performance in his second outing on September 21, 2012 against the London Knights. We all know what McDavid is doing to terrorize the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers these days, and he is essentially the most decorated player in OHL history, winning six OHL Awards and five CHL Awards from 2012 through 2015.

When John Tavares debuted with the OHL’s Oshawa Generals on September 23, 2005, he registered one goal. Since then, the now captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs was selected first overall in the 2009 NHL Draft and has skated in 842 career NHL regular season games, registering 793 points (353G-440A). He finished his OHL career as the OHL’s all-time leading goal scorer (215), won a plethora of CHL and OHL Awards between 2005 to 2009, and has added to the mantle with an Olympic Gold Medal and numerous NHL All-Star appearances.

Shane Wright’s OHL debut came with great anticipation, but it took until the third game of 2019-20 before he registered his first OHL point – a goal on September 29, 2019, against the Generals. Wright went on to lead all OHL rookies in scoring last season and was named CHL Rookie of the Year. His 39 goals set a Frontenacs franchise record for goals by a rookie, knocking off Bernie Nicholls. By all accounts, it is expected that Wright will go first overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Aaron Ekblad was the first defenceman to be granted exceptional player status, and while it might not be fair to compare the offensive contributions of a defenceman with that of a forward, we’ll do it anyway. The native of Belle River, Ont., made his OHL debut on September 22, 2011, registering a plus-1 rating. His first OHL goal came in his seventh OHL game on October 8, 2011. Ekblad was eventually named the OHL Rookie of the Year and in 2014 he was name the OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenceman before being selected first overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2014 NHL Draft. Since then, he’s been an NHL All-Star and won a World Championship with Team Canada. His NHL resume features 484 career regular season games and 231 points (80G-151A).

Joe Veleno was granted exceptional player status and joined the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs to start the 2015-16 season. The product of Kirkland, Que., hit pay dirt in his first QMJHL game, scoring on September 12, 2015 against the Halifax Mooseheads. Veleno won a QMJHL Championship in 2017, a Hlinka Memorial gold in 2017, and a World Junior Championship in 2020. He was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, and has yet to make his NHL debut.

Sean Day was granted exceptional player status and debuted with the Mississauga Steelheads on September 19, 2013, contributing an assist against the Niagara IceDogs. He is the only exceptional status player in CHL history to have won a Memorial Cup title, doing so as a member of the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires in 2017.

All things said, no exceptional player in CHL history has exploded on to the scene the way that Connor Bedard did on March 12, 2021. And even then, every exceptional status player to come ahead of Bedard has achieved greatness, in some way shape or form – both in the CHL and in many cases, now at the NHL level.

For fans lucky enough to watch Bedard’s debut with the Regina Pats on March 12, make sure you lock those memories in the vault. Yes, there is still plenty that can happen in the days, weeks, months, and years to come, but what we all witnessed on Friday night was something truly special, and when compared with the debuts of exceptional players of yesteryear, what it provide us with is some insight into the boundless potential that exists within this young player from North Vancouver.

What we are witnessing before our eyes is the birth of hockey’s next great superstar, its next generational talent.

And what a privilege it is to have him doing that on Western Hockey League ice.

–With files from Josh Sweetland (Ontario Hockey League) & Paul Krotz