Bedard playing pace-setter for Regina Pats

Regina, Sask. — Connor Bedard’s progression this season has been fun to watch, not just for Pats fans, but junior hockey fans around the world.

This past Saturday, Bedard recorded his 100th career point exactly one year to the day that he played in his first Western Hockey League game, reaching the milestone in just his 62nd WHL game.

“I don’t really think anything surprises me anymore with that kid,” Pats Assistant Coach Brad Herauf said. “It’s just special to be a part of it, and to just sit here and watch. John [Paddock] said a couple times in practice to me, he leaned over and [said] ‘Enjoy it, you’re not going to see a player like this again’. [Bedard] has been saying the right things on the bench and he’s stepped up as a leader.”

The 16-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C. came into this season with incredibly high expectations after he led all WHL rookies in goals (12), points (28) and points per game (1.87) during the ‘bubble’ season, winning Rookie of the Year despite only playing in 15 games.

So far in 2021-22, the second year centre has produced 37 goals and 36 assists for 73 points in 47 games. His 37 goals are T-4th amongst all WHL skaters, his 73 points are T-7th amongst all WHL skaters and his 253 shots on goal rank 2nd. Because he represented Team Canada at the World Juniors and missed several games, his per-game stats are even more impressive: T-2nd in goals-per game (0.79) and T-fourth in points per game (1.55).

All this for someone who doesn’t turn 17 for another four months.

It didn’t begin that way though, however, as prior to November 28, Bedard had ‘just’ 15 points in 20 games. Since then, the 5-foot-9, 181 lb. winger has produced a jaw-dropping 58 points (27G-31A) over his last 27 games. He has been a model of consistency, with points in 26 of those 27 games, going on a nine game point-streak and currently on a 17-game point-streak.

“The start of the year was a tougher start,” Bedard said. “I thought I was playing well, but I wasn’t seeming to find the back of the net as much. I think we found a good line with [Tanner Howe] and we had [Borya] Valis there for awhile. I think when you build chemistry with guys, it make’s it a lot easier.

The Western Hockey League’s first player to be granted exceptional status also believes he began to find his game on the Pats first Alberta road trip in late November, when he scored an overtime winner against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a 3-2 win on November 24, just before being named to Canada’s World Junior selection camp on December 1.

“I think that definitely helped,” Bedard added. “I started to find my game a little more, and after World Juniors you do get a confidence boost. Going there and having some success was definitely huge for me and I think that’s helped me along the way.”

Bedard become the youngest player in World Juniors history to score four goals in a single game on December 28, 2021 in an 11-2 win over Austria, but within days, the tournament was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID.

The cancellation allowed him to rejoin the Pats, where he picked up exactly where he left off, scoring four goals on New Year’s Day — including the overtime winner — in a 7-6 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors. Since then, Bedard has registered 18 multi-point games, including two hat-tricks and a career high five points on Feb. 11.

“I think I play with confidence and I’m willing to try stuff,” Bedard said. “Probably some dumb stuff sometimes, but I think that’s part of trying to be creative. I’d say I’ve definitely had a lot more confidence in the second half then the first half.”

Bedard’s chemistry with linemate Tanner Howe has helped increase both of their production this season, as Howe has gone onto record two different double digit point-streaks (10 games and 15 games), tallying 54 points (23G-31A) in 49 games, making the duo the first 16-year-olds to each score 20-plus goals in a season in franchise history. They are the first 16-year-old duo in the WHL to accomplish that since Scott Glennie and Brayden Schenn did so for the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2007-08.

“We’ve talked about it a little, and when he was getting close to 20 [goals], it was something we both wanted for him,” Bedard said. “Now he’s close to 30 [goals] and I think he will hit it, but I don’t want to jinx it. The rate he’s scoring at, it wouldn’t be surprising at all. It was exciting to see him hit 20 [goals] and to see that in the history books is pretty cool.”

There have been many duos over the years, but to have a 16-year-old duo is remarkable in itself.

“I think we could see a bond start to form early in the season where they seemed to gravitate to each other,” Pats Assistant Coach Ken Schneider said. “They weren’t even on the same line, but we could see it in practice and on the bench. As they each started to become our focal point of our power play and offence, they seemed to be attracted to each other in the sense that they were two young guys finding their way. One’s from North Vancouver and the other is from Prince Albert [Saskatchewan], so it’s kind of unique, but that’s what hockey is. Hockey brings people [together]. It doesn’t matter what province you’re from or what country your from. It unites people, and I think these two individuals found that common ground.”

“I think we both think the game at a pretty high level,” Bedard said. “We kind of read off each other and even in the [defensive zone], I think we know that if he’s back first he will go low and if I’m back first, I’ll go low. That sort of thing. I think we’re able to make a lot of plays and read off each other. I think we play an even part in our line success. He’s so good at creating room for me. He’s a 200 foot [player] and you don’t see that a lot from wingers, just how good he is in the D-zone. He thinks the game at such a high level, we compliment each other well and he’s just so fun to play with.”

Bedard’s work ethic both on and off the ice has caught the attention of many, whether it be putting in extra work in the gym or staying late after practice shooting pucks, but it’s his competitiveness that could be his greatest skill, according to Schneider.

“He’s ultra competitive. I learned that very quickly in the earlier part of the season where he’d come off the ice and if things hadn’t gone just his way, he was pretty frustrated,” Schneider said. “I think what you’re going to see in a year from now is that he will have an even bigger impact and more influence on the team overall. If you’re going to draw a comparison to someone like Michael Jordan, where he was pushing his teammates, and Connor will do that a lot. I think just by what he does. He’s not the most vocal person, but I think you’ll see him grow there.”

Bedard has also learned a lot of intangibles off the ice from captain Logan Nijhoff, who is in his final season with the Pats, finishing his fifth season with the organization.

“When I was told I was going to get a letter, I was definitely really excited. It’s a huge honour to represent your team. I try to watch Logan as much as I can,” Bedard said. “He’s been my role model ever since I got here. We were put beside each other in the bubble last year so I was always around him, watching him and asking him questions. It probably got annoying for him last year, but we’ve become really good friends and there’s just so much I can take from him. He’s the perfect captain in a way.”

“For Connor to be able to ride under Logan’s wing really is a benefit,” said Schneider. “He can be a big brother, a mentor. We had our parents weekend and at our brunch Logan spoke and if you’ve been sitting in a board room in business like have have for many years you wouldn’t find that anyone could stand up and eloquently speak as Logan did. So for Connor, what a great opportunity for him to see how valuable that will be to him and to learn from someone like Logan, who is an outstanding human.”

Bedard also added that he’s learned a lot from Nijhoff’s impact on the community, which he hopes to help out with next year.

“He’s left a mark on not only the hockey but the people here [in Regina],” Bedard said. “I think that’s something he takes a lot of pride in and I’ve talked to him about that stuff and how I can do that when he’s gone next year. He’s been really helpful and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can in that way next year.”

Despite all the production this season, Bedard still has a lot of things he would like to work on as the season continues, and going into next year.

“I think faceoffs has been a really big thing for me and developing a 200-foot game. I think I’ve gotten better at that, but just kind of an overall game. Maybe hitting a little more and playing harder defence.”

