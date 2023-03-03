Bedard, Benson take centre stage as Pats host ICE on TSN Friday

The top two scorers in the WHL will be featured on the national stage Friday as the Regina Pats (29-24-2-1) host the Winnipeg ICE (48-8-1-0) on TSN 4 in Canada and NHL Network in the United States (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre).

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard leads the loop with 114 points, with Winnipeg ICE forward Zach Benson running second among League leaders with 93 points as the lead-up to both the WHL Playoffs and the 2023 NHL Draft continues.

Bedard and Benson are both highly touted, of course; Bedard is the top-ranked North American skater ahead of this year’s NHL Draft festivities in Nashville according to NHL Central Scouting with Benson ranked seventh in the same category.

The ICE forward enters Friday’s contest as the reigning WHL Player of the Week, and Benson and Bedard finished second and third among WHL scoring leaders in February with 27 and 26 points, respectively.

On the ice, the season series has belonged to Winnipeg, with Friday’s visitors having won all five prior meetings this season.

The most recent encounter took place on Brandt Centre ice two weeks ago, with the ICE overcoming a 3-1 deficit to win 7-4.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s Benson who leads Winnipeg (and all scorers) in the season series too, with 11 points (3-8-11) from the five previous encounters.

It’s an important fixture in the Eastern Conference standings, too. Winnipeg leads the League with 97 points and enter Friday’s game with a second consecutive Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy on their minds after the Club posted the WHL’s best regular season record in 2021-22.

Regina has put some breathing room between themselves and the group of Clubs chasing the final playoff berths in the Eastern Conference. The Pats sit sixth in the Conference, two points up on seventh-place Medicine Hat and four ahead of eighth-place Swift Current.

While Bedard and Benson command many of the headlines, Friday’s game features a bevy of top-tier talent. The ICE feature seven NHL prospects, three of whom were selected in the first round of their respective NHL Drafts including forward tandem Matthew Savoie (Buffalo Sabres) and Conor Geekie (Arizona Coyotes).

Veteran forward Connor McClennon recently reached the 40-goal mark for Winnipeg for the second consecutive season.

The Pats have been the centre of NHL Draft attention this year, and it’s safe to assume the spotlight will shine heavily on Regina next season too with Tanner Howe entering his first year of eligibility in 2023-24. The 17-year-old has chipped in with 70 points for the Pats this season, while Washington Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev earned his second WHL Rookie of the Month nod of the season earlier this week; he sits second in team scoring with 75 points.

In all, five of the League’s top eight scorers will feature in Friday’s game.

Watch Friday’s game live on TSN 4 in Canada and on NHL Network in the United States beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT.