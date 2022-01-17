MENU
WHL TRADE DEADLINE
January 17, 2022

Barlage, Hopwo trade Highway 3 homes

Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have acquired forward Corson Hopwo from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for forward Logan Barlage and a fourth-round selection in the 2022 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday.

 Hopwo joins the Hurricanes having totalled 16 points (8G-8A) with Medicine Hat this season.

The product of Duncan, B.C. was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Draft by the Tigers. The forward has racked up 96 career points (43G-53A)  in 170 career games with Medicine Hat.

“We think adding Hopwo to our group will help us down the stretch,” said Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt. “It’s a tough move to make but we like what Hopwo will bring to our lineup.”

Barlage, 20, was the fourth overall selection in the 2016 WHL Draft by the Swift Current Broncos He was acquired by the Hurricanes in 2018 from the Swift Current Broncos. The product of Humboldt, Sask. has skated in 31 games this season totaling 17 points (7G-10A).

“We’re excited to add a big, right shot centre ice man to the team,” said Tigers head coach and general manager Willie Desjardins. “Logan has been a consistent performer throughout his career and we’re looking forward to having his leadership in the room and his skill on the ice.”

He has appeared in 259 career regular season games with Swift Current and Lethbridge, totalling 154 points (57G-97A).

