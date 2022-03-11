Bains inks entry-level deal with Vancouver Canucks

Red Deer Rebels forward Arshdeep Bains has signed an entry-level contract with his hometown Vancouver Canucks, the NHL Club announced Friday.

Bains, who hails from Surrey, B.C., is tied for the WHL scoring lead with 82 points (30G-52A) on the strength of 25 multi-point outings.

His 52 assists are the most among WHL skaters.

The 21-year-old also ranks third in the League in power-play points with 35.

Bains has spent his entire WHL career with Red Deer since making his debut on December 15, 2017. In 244 appearances with the Rebels, he has accumulated 179 points (64G-115A).