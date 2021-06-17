At A Glance – 2021-22 WHL Home Openers
The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season is scheduled to begin Friday, October 1, 2021. With the anticipated lifting of health restrictions in all jurisdictions the 2021-22 season will call for a 68-game schedule with full capacity in a fan-friendly and safe environment throughout all WHL markets.
The countdown to puck drop is officially on, with teams now permitted to announce details for their respective 2021-22 Home Openers. The list below provides details on when each WHL Club will open their home schedule this autumn.
2021-22 WHL HOME OPENERS:
Brandon Wheat Kings: Friday, October 1 vs. Winnipeg
Calgary Hitmen: TBA
Edmonton Oil Kings: Friday, October 1 vs. Red Deer
Everett Silvertips: TBA
Kamloops Blazers: Saturday, October 9 vs. Prince George
Kelowna Rockets: Saturday, October 2 vs. Everett
Lethbridge Hurricanes: Friday, October 1 vs. Calgary
Medicine Hat Tigers: Saturday, October 2 vs. Swift Current
Moose Jaw Warriors: Friday, October 1 vs. Saskatoon
Portland Winterhawks: Saturday, October 2 vs. Seattle
Prince Albert Raiders: Friday, October 1 vs. Regina
Prince George Cougars: Saturday, October 2 vs. Kamloops
Red Deer Rebels: Saturday, October 2 vs. Edmonton
Regina Pats: Saturday, October 2 vs. Prince Albert
Saskatoon Blades: Saturday, October 2 vs. Moose Jaw
Seattle Thunderbirds: Saturday, October 9 vs. Portland
Spokane Chiefs: Saturday, October 2 vs. Tri-City
Swift Current Broncos: Friday, October 1 vs. Medicine Hat
Tri-City Americans: Friday, October 1 vs. Portland
Vancouver Giants: Friday, October 8 vs. Prince George
Victoria Royals: TBA
Winnipeg ICE: Saturday, October 2 vs. Brandon
The 2021 WHL Pre-season Schedule will be announced on Monday, June 21 at 11 a.m. MT and the 2021-22 WHL Western Conference Regular Season Schedule will be announced on Wednesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. MT. The 2021-22 WHL Eastern Conference Regular Season Schedule will be announced at a later date.