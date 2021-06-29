Anholt named to Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence management group

Lethbridge, Alta. – Hockey Canada announced today that Lethbridge Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt will serve on its Program of Excellence management group.

Anholt, 60, will represent Hockey Canada at the management level for the first time in his illustrious career. The Naicam, Sask. product will help guide the Under-18 program. Anholt has served as the Hurricanes General Manager since December of 2014.

In his seven seasons with Lethbridge, the club has qualified for the post-season five times, including capturing a Central Division title in 2015-16. The Hurricanes also appeared in back-to-back Western Hockey League Eastern Conference Championship Series in 2017 and 2018. Anholt has also been named the recipient of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as the league’s top executive on two occasions (2015-16, 2019-20).

“Everybody understands what an honour it is to represent Canada,” Anholt told media Tuesday. “I was really fortunate to coach the Under-18 team back in 1990, and this will be my first time with Hockey Canada since then. It’s a real honour.”

Prior to joining the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Anholt served as a scout for both the Seattle Thunderbirds and Red Deer Rebels while also serving as the head coach of the Rebels, Thunderbirds, Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets. He currently sits in the top 10 in both games coached and games won in WHL history by a head coach.

Anholt cited his relationship with former Moose Jaw Warriors General Manager Alan Millar, who now serves as the Director of Player Personnel within Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence.

“I have to thank [Millar] for putting my name forth for this position. We’ve built a good relationship over our years together in the Western Hockey League and I’m really looking forward to working with him at this level too,” Anholt added.

Anholt becomes the fourth member of the Hurricanes current and former staff to represent Hockey Canada at various levels over the last five years, joining head coach Brent Kisio (U17, U18, U20), assistant coach Jeff Hansen (U17) and former assistant/video coach Andrew Doty (U17, U18).