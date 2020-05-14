MENU
Message from WHL Commissioner Ron Robison
May 14, 2020

Andrew Cristall signs WHL Standard Player Agreement with Kelowna Rockets

kelowna rockets
Kelowna Rockets
by
Kelowna Rockets

 

The Kelowna Rockets have signed 2020 first-round pick Andrew Cristall to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement. Cristall was chosen with the eighth-overall selection at April’s WHL Bantam Draft.

“It’s an honour to be able to sign with such a great organization like the Kelowna Rockets,” said Cristall. “I can’t wait to get things going and become a Rocket.”

Cristall, 15, led the CSSBHL’s St. George’s School Bantam Prep team in scoring in 2019-20, with 80 points (43G-37A) in 27 games, while posting 47 penalty minutes. He added another seven points (4G-3A) and two penalty minutes in two playoff games.

His 80 points during the regular season placed him second in league scoring, six back of the league leader.

The Vancouver, B.C. product served as team captain for St George’s this past season.

With Cristall’s signing, all 22 first-round selections from the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft have now signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

