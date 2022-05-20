Americans sign second-overall selection Jackson Smith

Kennewick, Wash. – The Tri-City Americans have has signed defenceman Jackson Smith to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Smith, 15, was selected by Tri-City with the second-overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft held Thursday.

“I’m incredibly excited to be a Tri-City American,” says Smith. “It’s been a dream of mine to play in the Western Hockey League since I was young.”

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound left-shot defenceman played the 2021-22 season with Edge School U15 Prep of the CSSHL. Smith, who hails from Calgary, Alta., led all blueliners on his team with 38 points (15G-23A) in 29 appearances, adding 13 points (6G-7A) in four playoff outings, finishing second amongst CSSHL playoff scoring leaders.

“Jackson not only has pro size, he also is an elite skater who brings a high level of compete and ability to the game,” says Americans assistant general manager and head scout Roy Stasiuk. “The young defender not only can lead a rush, but he’s also very capable in the offensive zone especially along the blueline where his edge control allows for quick movement to create shooting lanes and passing options.”

Smith’s father, Wade Smith, played with the Americans during the 1989-90 season.