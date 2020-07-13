Americans sign import defenceman Andrej Golian

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the Americans have signed Slovakian defenseman Andrej Golian to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement. Tri-City selected the 19-year-old in the second round, 69th overall at the 2020 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Golian is a native of Banska Bystrica, Slovakia and played last season with HC Devta of Tipsport Liga, the top Slovak professional league. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound defenceman played 51 games last season totalling six points (1G-5A) and 24 penalty minutes.

During the 2018-19 season, Golian played for Team Slovakia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and IIHF World Junior Championship. At the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Golian recorded two points (1G-1A) in four games.

“Andrej is a skilled and experienced defenceman who will provide stability and depth to our blueline,” Tory said. “We are excited to have him join our team for the 2020-21 season.”