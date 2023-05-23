Americans sign Cruz Pavao to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Kennewick, Wash. – The Tri-City Americans have signed forward Cruz Pavao to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Pavao was selected 13th overall by the Americans in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

“We are excited to have Cruz join our program,” said Americans general manager Bob Tory. “Cruz is a dynamic offensive threat who plays an intense game. He exudes leadership and has a tremendous work ethic.”

Hailing from Calgary, Alta., Pavao was selected after a sensational season with the Edge School U15 Prep team where he scored 67 points (32G-35A) in just 23 games. He continued his torrid scoring pace during the Canadian Sport School Hockey League playoffs by adding 11 points (5G-6A) in just four playoff games.

He also suited up with the U18 Edge School team for four games during the regular season, scoring once and adding an assist. He was teammates with Americans prospects Jackson Smith and Cash Koch during those games.

“I am super excited to join the Americans,” said Pavao. “Playing in the Western Hockey League is something I have always wanted. It’s cool that I’ll get to go play in the U.S. and that I know a couple guys on the team with Jackson and Cash.”

Pavao, who turns 15 years of age August 24, was the CSSHL U15 Varsity League’s MVP in the 2021-22 season after posting 50 points in 29 games. He then scored at nearly a four points-per-game pace in the playoffs that year with 19 points in just five games.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Pavao is the first member of the Americans 2023 draft class to sign with the team.