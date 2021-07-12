Americans part ways with head coach Buchberger

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced Monday the contract of Head Coach Kelly Buchberger will not be renewed for the upcoming 2021-22 WHL season.

“We would like to thank Kelly for the three years that he spent with our hockey club and wish him nothing but the best in his future hockey endeavours,” stated Tory.

Buchberger joined the Americans prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, which was his first year coaching in the Western Hockey League.