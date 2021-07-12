MENU
Click For More Info!
July 12, 2021

Americans part ways with head coach Buchberger

tri-city americans
Tri-City Americans
by
Tri-City Americans
Doug Love / Tri-City Americans

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced Monday the contract of Head Coach Kelly Buchberger will not be renewed for the upcoming 2021-22 WHL season.

“We would like to thank Kelly for the three years that he spent with our hockey club and wish him nothing but the best in his future hockey endeavours,” stated Tory.

Buchberger joined the Americans prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, which was his first year coaching in the Western Hockey League.

More News
1:39
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Carson Latimer
7 hours ago
Silvertips extend head coach Williams, add permanent GM duties
7 hours ago
3:30
Road To The Draft Player Profile - Colton Dach
7 hours ago
Love accepts head coaching role of Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate
9 hours ago
1:36
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Ethan Kruger
9 hours ago
0:50
NHL Draft Highlight Reel - Jeremy Hanzel
11 hours ago