Americans netminder Suchanek named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans goaltender Tomas Suchanek has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 29, 2023.

Suchanek, ranked eighth among North American Goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, finished the week with a 3-0-0-0 record, 1.67 goals-against average and .948 save percentage, helping the Americans run their current streak of games without a regulation loss to 11.

The product of Olomouc, Czechia began his week with a 25-save performance Friday, January 27, as Tri-City edged the Everett Silvertips 2-1.

The following evening, the 19-year-old turned aside 34 shots, helping the Americans defeat the Spokane Chiefs 6-2. The win gave Tri-City at least one point in the standings for a 13th consecutive home contest.

Suchanek finished his week with a 32-save effort Sunday, January 29 as the Americans again defeated the Silvertips by one goal, winning the contest 3-2.

With the victories, Suchanek improved his unbeaten run to 11 WHL appearances; he has not suffered a defeat with Tri-City since November 23, 2022.

Originally selected by the Americans with the ninth-overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Suchanek holds a career 30-33-4-0 record, 3.69 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout across 71 WHL regular season appearances with the Club.

Tomas Suchanek and the Tri-City Americans are next in action Wednesday, February 1 when they play host to the Swift Current Broncos (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).

