Americans name Krystof Hrabik new captain

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans’ General Manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has named Krystof Hrabik as the new captain moving forward.

“Krystof was the natural choice when Kyle left,” said Tory, “Not only is he a good hockey player, but he epitomizes class, humility, and work ethic.”

“He prepares each day as a professional and wears our jersey with pride.”

Hrabik was selected by Tri-City in the first-round, 41st-overall, at the 2018 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound center has played 94 games for the Americans, totaling 71 points (29 goals and 42 assists) and 83 penalty minutes.

Hrabik signed a two-year Americans Hockey League contract with the San Jose Barracuda, affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, last October.

The 20-year-old product of Praha, Czech Republic is only the second European player to be named captain for the Americans. Swedish forward Marcus Jonasen wore the ‘C’ for Tri-City during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons.

Hrabik becomes the 31st-player to serve as the team captain.

