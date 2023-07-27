Americans ink CHL Import Draft selections Curran, Matecha

Kennewick, Wash. – The Tri-City Americans announced Thursday that the team has signed their two draft picks from the 2023 CHL Import Draft, forward Maxmilian Curran and goaltender Lukas Matecha, to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements. Both players are from Czechia.

Curran, from Praha, was selected with the Americans first pick at 39th overall. The six-foot-three Curran spent the 2022-23 season split between HC Slavia Praha’s U17 and U20 2 teams recording 37 points (15G-22A) in 18 games at the U17 level and 27 points (9G-18A) in 18 games at the U20 2 level.

He also represented Czechia on the international stage at last year’s World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, picking up one assist in six games. He was named to Team Czechia’s roster for the upcoming Hlinka-Gretzky Cup which begins this weekend in Trencin, Slovakia and Breclav, Czechia.

Matecha was drafted with the Americans second pick at 99th overall and spent the majority of the 2022-23 season at the U20 level with HC Dynamo Pardubice. In 32 games he posted a 14-18-0 record with a .918 save percentage and a 2.54 goals-against average.

“We are excited for Max and Lukas to join our team this season,” said Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory. “Both players have extensive international experience and will add to the depth of the team.”

Curran and Matecha are expected to join the Americans at training camp starting August 30 at the Toyota Arena.