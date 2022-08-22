Americans hire Jody Hull, T.J. Millar as Associate Coaches

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced Monday that the team has hired Jody Hull and T.J. Millar as associate coaches.

“We’re very excited to have both Jody and T.J. join our staff for the upcoming season,” said Americans head coach and co-owner Stu Barnes.

“Jody’s extensive experience as both a coach and a player will be a huge asset to our organization. Having played together with the Florida Panthers, I know firsthand what a high-character individual he is. His leadership on and off the ice will be a tremendous asset to our franchise.

“T.J. has continued to expand his coaching resume and joins us after spending the season in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. He is a dedicated individual that is passionate about the game of hockey. He will be an excellent mentor to our players.

“We welcome both Jody and T.J. to the Tri-Cities and look forward to the upcoming season.”

Hull, who hails from Petrolia, Ont., was a first-round pick of the Hartford Whalers in the 1987 NHL Draft. He went on to play 16 seasons and 831 games in the NHL, spending time with the Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Over his NHL career, Hull scored 124 goals and added 137 assists for 261 total career points. He reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1996 with the Florida Panthers, alongside current Americans head coach, Stu Barnes.

Prior to his professional career he played three seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League, and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 1988 World Junior Championship.

Hull has spent the past 16 years coaching in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes and Niagara IceDogs. He began his coaching career with Peterborough in 2005-06 as an assistant coach. After seven seasons was promoted and spent six years as the Petes head coach. Hull had been an associate coach with the IceDogs since 2019-20.

He has also coached at the international level, working behind the bench for Team Canada during previous World U17, U18, and Hlinka-Gretzky events.

“I am excited to continue working in junior and move to the WHL,” said Hull. “Stu and I were teammates in Florida, and I look forward to joining him in Tri-City. He is a great person, on and off the ice, and I have always thought he would be great to work with.

“I felt an instant ease with Bob, Stu, and T.J., after our first Zoom call. Bob has already been great with keeping me updated. He’s been with the Americans for a long time so his knowledge of the players and teams will make my transition easier. I am excited to get to Tri-City and get started!”

“We look forward to the experience Jody brings to our organization,” said Tory. “He will be a welcome addition to our coaching staff.”

Millar, 28, will join the Americans staff as an associate coach after spending the 2021-22 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a coaching development associate. As an assistant coach, he helped the Nipawin Hawks capture the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League championship in 2018.

Millar, from Calgary, Alta., spent the 2015-16 season with the Americans on a work placement through his university program.

“I am excited to return to the WHL as a member of the Americans coaching staff,” said Millar. “I remember how friendly Tri-City was when I arrived. There’s a lot of pride in this fan base and I look forward to being part of the community once again.

“The WHL is a premier development league in preparing players for the next level. I am looking to use what I learned in Toronto to help players get to the next level in their hockey careers.”

“T.J. brings a youthful passion to our coaching staff,” said Tory. “We welcome him back to Tri-City.”